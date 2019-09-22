Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. By this afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will once again be gusty and we cannot rule out the chance of seeing a few showers in the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow for the first day of Fall, expect partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s and a slight chance for seeing a few showers in the afternoon. Similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well. We will dry out a bit for Wednesday and warm a few degrees more, into the mid-90s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will all bring similar weather conditions, with partly cloudy skies, slight afternoon rain chances and temperatures nice and warm in the low to mid-90s.