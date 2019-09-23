AgriLife Service sends teams to help with flood damage assessment in Jasper, Newton counties

The Texas AgriLife Service sent assessment teams to assist in the assessment of damaged caused by flooding that occurred when Tropical Depression Imelda blew through Southeast Texas last week. (Source: the Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Emergency Management Facebook page)
By Gary Bass | September 23, 2019 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 1:31 PM

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of Tropical Depression Imelda, which dropped heavy rainfall on parts of Southeast Texas last week, Texas AgriLife Service has sent teams to Jasper and Newton counties to assist the Office of Emergency Management’s flood damage assessment.

According to a post on the Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Emergency Management Facebook page, the teams will be assessing the damage caused by Tropical Depression Imelda-related flooding.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management will also be assisting the OEM with drone surveillance of flooded areas of the three counties, which are mostly in the southern parts of Jasper and Newton counties.

