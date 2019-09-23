Cam’ron Matthews remembered in state bike ride

The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour kicked off today at the Tyler Christian Fellowship Church in Tyler Texas. Each of the riders honored a donor or a recipient and Cam’ron Matthews, my brother, my hero was chosen this year. We were honored to have the opportunity to meet the rider, Caleb Canal and hear his story and to also share Cam’s story and legacy of being a life saving hero. The riders will be traveling to Corpus Christi in honor of other honorees.