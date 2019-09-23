Cam’ron Matthews remembered in state bike ride

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - It has been almost four years since Cam’ron Matthews died following a football injury and he is still inspiring people for the gift he gave.
Mathews was one of the many honorees of the Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour. In the coming days the Bike Tour will make its way to Corpus Christi. The event is used to raise awareness for organ donation. Following his death, Matthews’ organs helped out six different people.
Rider Caleb Canal is riding in honor of Cam’ron.
Here is a statement from the Matthews family:
The Lone Star Circle of Life Bike Tour kicked off today at the Tyler Christian Fellowship Church in Tyler Texas. Each of the riders honored a donor or a recipient and Cam’ron Matthews, my brother, my hero was chosen this year. We were honored to have the opportunity to meet the rider, Caleb Canal and hear his story and to also share Cam’s story and legacy of being a life saving hero. The riders will be traveling to Corpus Christi in honor of other honorees.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.