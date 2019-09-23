East Texas Ag News: Combating the southern pine beetle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at what you can do to combat the southern pine beetle.
Landowners in 21 East Texas counties are eligible for the 2019 southern pine beetle prevention program thinning cost share. We have that list of counties up on your screen right now.
The grant provides money or assistance to reduce your threat. You can get up to 50 dollars an acre, up to one hundred acres. Applications are due by November 15, to your area Texas A&M Forest Service office.
