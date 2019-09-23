Fall Favorites: Delicious comfort foods to kick off autumn

(KLTV/KTRE) - It’s officially fall, and the minds of food lovers quickly turn to comfort foods and favorite flavors that represent the season. Here is a list of some tried and true fall recipes from East Texas Kitchen for you to try during this home-y, happy season of the year.
Creamy smoked turkey-sweet potato soup by Mama Steph
If you are hungry and chilly, soup is always a great idea. This version uses smoked turkey and just a touch of sweet potato to add a nice texture and to offset the delicious smokiness of the meat. Perfect.
(Note: This soup can be made gluten-free by omitting the corn starch and using a teaspoon of xantham gum instead.)
Creamy smoked turkey-sweet potato soup by Mama Steph
Ingredients
8 ounces bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium white or yellow onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 quarts chicken, turkey or vegetable stock, homemade or storebought
2 small or one medium raw sweet potato, chopped (about 1 1/2 to 2 cups)
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sharp cheddar, grated
4 cups chopped cooked turkey meat, preferably smoked
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Method:
1. Place chopped raw bacon in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until bacon is somewhat crisp. Remove about 1/4 cup of the bacon to use as topping for the bowls of soup, if desired.
2. Add the chopped celery and onion to the pan, and saute until soft and onion becomes translucent.
3. Add the stock, cream and cheddar to the pan, and stir continually until the cheese is incorporated into the broth.
4. Add the potato, turkey, and parsley to the soup, and stir. Simmer for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. The smaller they’re chopped, the more quickly they’ll be done.
5. To thicken, either a) sprinkle a teaspoon of xantham gum powder over the soup, and whisk in, or b) make a slurry of 1/2 cup cold milk or water, and add to it 1 tablespoon cornstarch or plain flour. Whisk until no lumps at all remain, then pour into the hot soup, stirring well to incorporate. Cook a few more minutes until soup thickens.
6. Taste soup for any needed salt, (doubtful you’ll need it, but just in case) and add some pepper, if desired.
Serve topped with a sprinkle of the reserved bacon bits and a bit of cheddar. Enjoy!
White Turkey Chili
1 pound of ground turkey (mixed or white turkey)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 TBS olive oil
1 TBS ground cumin
1 TBS tomato paste
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground black or white pepper
1 fresh jalapeno, chopped (may use two for more heat)
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
15 oz can of Great Northern Beans, drained and rinsed
15 oz can of black beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil, then add the turkey and onion. Cook a minute or so, and then add the chopped jalapeno. (note: I don’t remove the seeds from the jalapeno, as we like the heat. Also, if the jalapeno is small, I will use two of them.)
After the meat has browned and onions are translucent, add the cumin, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Stir in, and cook for a minute.
Add the beans. (note: if you prefer and have time, you can soak and pre-cook dried beans to use in this recipe.)
Stir in the chicken broth and water, and simmer for about thirty minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let broth boil away. Add more if it looks too dry for your taste.
Serve in a bowl with a sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese and a tsp of light sour cream. Delicious!
Cabbage lasagna by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant
Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, shares a scrumptious recipe for a lasagna that is sure to please just about anyone, even your low-carb family members and friends.
Cabbage lasagna by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant
Ingredients for 12 servings:
24 oz tomato sauce
2 1/2 lbs beef hamburger
1 med yellow onion
2 large roma tomato
3 med cabbage heads
2 lbs mozzarella
1/2 lb ricotta
1/2 stick salted butter
First, cook hamburger, chop to smallest sizes. Pour off 75% of fat. Add chopped onions, diced tomato, 24 oz of tomato sauce and 24 oz of water. Bring to boil, then simmer about 1 hour, or until onions nearly disappear. Set to side.
Second, Chop the cabbage into 2" cubes. Place into large pot with butter. Add water to 25% of cabbage height. Bring to boil. Stop, stir and repeat until cabbage lets water go. Repeat until cabbage is tender. Do not over cook as it kills the deal. Set to side.
Third, Now, layer into your cooking pan with cabbage covering bottom, then add 1/2 your hamburger sauce, cover with mozzarella finish with ricotta spread across the top. Repeat this step. So you have two layers. Finish with cabbage, with the balance of your hamburger sauce. Cover with mozzarella.
Finally, Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Finish for 3 to 4 minutes at 425 degrees to brown the mozzarella.
Molasses smokehouse beans by Bear Creek Smokehouse
Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, stopped by to share his hearty recipe for smokehouse beans. They are full of flavor and have a little kick, plus they feature delicious smoked sausage.
Molasses Smokehouse Beans
1 can red kidney beans, drained
1 can Great Northern beans, drained
1 can black beans, drained
1/4 pound smoked bacon
1/2 pound smoked link sausage
one onion, diced
1 poblano or jalapeno pepper, diced
1/3 cup each brown sugar and molasses
1/4 cup each barbecue sauce and ketchup
2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Method:
Dice bacon into a large pot and cook over medium heat for five minutes. Add onion and pepper to the bacon, and cook until browned.
Add remaining ingredients to he pot and place in oven or smoker at 225 degrees for two hours. Add a cup of water if they begin to dry out during cooking.
3-ingredient cookies with cranberries, white chocolate and pecans
Here’s a great cookie recipe that will save you lots of time and are beautiful, chunky and soft.
3-ingredient cookies with cranberries, white chocolate and pecans by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
1 box of white cake mix
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
Add-ins:
1 1/4 cups dried cranberries
1 1/4 cups white chocolate chips
roasted, salted pecans (optional)
Powdered sugar for dusting
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs, and beat with mixer or by hand until no more lumps of cake mix remain and batter is thick and smooth.
Add the chips and cranberries, stirring them in until well-distributed.
Using a cookie scoop, place the cookie dough on the cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Top some of them with the salted pecan halves, if desired. (I like the touch of saltiness in contrast to the sweet cookies.)
Bake for about 8 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Cool on cooling rack, and sprinkle with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Enjoy!
NOTE: If you’d like to make these cookies completely from scratch (not using the shortcut of the cake mix) click here.
Enjoy your East Texas fall, y’all!
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.