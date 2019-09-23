First Alert: The calendar says fall, but it still feels like summer in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may say fall is here, but our weather in East Texas certainly does not reflect fall-like temperatures. Instead, we will remain unseasonably warm for the foreseeable future as morning lows in the lower 70′s give way to highs in the lower 90′s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
We will keep a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Tuesday before we drop those rain chances in the days to follow.
Another uptick in moisture levels by this upcoming weekend will bring back a 30% chance of scattered downpours, but no heavy, widespread rains are expected.
With high pressure blocking cold fronts from moving through the Piney Woods, we will remain unseasonably warm through early next week as we bring the month of September to an end.
