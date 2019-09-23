Lufkin officer who was assaulted moved to out-of-town hospital

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said an officer who had his arm broken following an assault at a movie theater has been moved to an out-of-town hospital.
According to Lufkin police, Det. Ronald “Stubby” Stubblefield, a 29-year veteran with the department, will undergo surgery on his broken arm Monday.
Stubblefield was assaulted late Saturday night while working security at Cinemark.
Police said theater staff had requested that Stubblefield ask a group of roughly 20 people to leave the premises due to disruptive behavior. There were no other movie patrons inside the screening room at the time - only the group. Management had stopped the movie and turned on the lights at the time Stubblefield approached the group.
The suspect - described as a younger black male, 5’9-5’10, thin build, wearing a white hoodie with 4-5 inch dread locks and his head shaved on the sides - aggressively bumped into the officer after being told to leave. A confrontation then ensued in which Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow. The suspect fled the scene.
Police said detectives are continuing with the investigation and are attempting to identify the suspect. At this time, police said they do believe that they will be dealing with a juvenile suspect.
They ask that anyone with information on this incident call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
PREVIOUS STORY: Lufkin officer assaulted at movie theater, suspect flees scene
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.