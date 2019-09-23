Luxury, customizable Kit Kat bars launch in the UK, command a luxury price

(KLTV/CNN) - Nestle is launching fancy, customizable versions of their perennial popular Kit Kat bars.
The company says it will be offering hand-crafted, extra-large Kit Kats for the United Kingdom candy market. The bars will be available in flavors like whiskey-ginger, Earl Gey tea, and Eton Mess. You’ll be able to choose from 1500 flavor combinations in all, and the bars will feature personalized packaging. Each bar will set you back about $17.
This launch adds to Nestle’s already luxurious Chocolatory line, which you can view here.
The luxury Kit Kat bars will be available at John Lewis Stores around the UK from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24. If you or a friend are headed there during that time, you may be able to taste the luxury for yourself. If so, we’d love to hear what you think at webstaff@kltv.com.
We have the $17 if Nestle will please launch this in the US; how about you?
