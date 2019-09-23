EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s the first day of Fall, but no Fall feeling temperatures are in the forecast this week. Partly cloudy today with a light southerly breeze. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s across the area this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but anything that develops will be hit or miss and much of East Texas will stay dry. Partly cloudy and very warm again tomorrow and through the end of the week. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s and afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. South winds begin to pick up by the end of the work week and slight chances for rain return to the forecast this weekend.