Red Zone week 5 schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Week 5 is here for Texas high school football. Our East Texas 5A teams enter district play after the majority of them took the week off last week. Our week 5 Red Zone Game of the Week will be Nacogdoches hosting Jacksonville. The Dragons enter the district portion of their season 0-3 while Jacksonville is 1-2. Both teams have played tough competition. Nac’s losses have come to Kilgore, Lufkin and Tyler Lee. Jacksonville has losses to Henderson and Carthage and a one-point win over Palestine.
The two schools are very familiar with one another. Last year, Nac won 45-41 up at Rose Stadium. In 2016, the Dragons needed to win by at least 7 for the final playoff spot in the district. Jacksonville scored and went for two in the closing seconds to win 46-45. In 2014, the two schools played 5 overtime game with the Indians winning 85-79. Who could forget 2010? The two schools played to a thrilling 12-overtime classic with Jacksonville winning 84-81.
Thursday Sept. 27
Shepherd vs Shelbyville @ Shelbyville Thursday 7 pm
Friday Sept. 28
Game of the Week
Jacksonville vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches 7:30 pm
6A
Rockwall vs Longview @ Longview 7:30 pm
Tyler Lee vs Rockwall Heath @ Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium) 7:30 pm
5A
John Tyler vs Texas High @ Rose Stadium 7 pm
Willis vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7 pm
Mt. Pleasant vs Whitehouse @ Mt. Pleasant 7:30 pm
Hallsville vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree 7:30 pm
Lindale vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 pm
4A
Henderson vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30 pm
Kilgore vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg 7:30 pm
Crandall vs Palestine @ Palestine 7:30 pm
Pleasant Grove vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30 pm
Van vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 pm
Malakoff @ Spring Hill 7:30 pm
Newton vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7 pm
Huntington vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30 pm
Grace vs Center @ Center 7:30 pm
Jasper vs La Marque @ Jasper
Bullard vs Athens @ Athens 7:30 pm
Krum vs Wills Point @ Wills Point
Canton vs Quinlan Ford @ Ford High School 7:30 pm
3A
Hughes Springs vs Mt. Vernon @ Mt.Vernon 7:30 pm
Blooming Grove vs Edgewood 7:30 pm
Elkhart vs Palestine Westwood @ Palestine Westwood 7:30 pm
Crockett vs Trinity @ Trinity 7:30 pm
Alto vs Corrigan @ Corrigan 7:30 pm
San Augustine vs Hemphill @ Hemphill 7:30 pm
Van Alstyne vs Emory Rains @ Rains 7:30 pm
Hillsboro vs Eustace @ Eustace 7:30 pm
Harmony vs Alba Golden 7:30 pm
Arp vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 pm
Winona vs Frankston @ Frankston 7:30 pm
Grand Saline vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 pm
Elysian Fields vs Daingerfield @ Daingerfield 7:30 pm
New Diana vs Waskom @ Waskom 7:30 pm
Pewitt vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 pm
New Boston vs Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 pm
Winnsboro vs Gladewater @ Gladewater 7:30 pm
West Rusk vs Mineola @ Mineola 7:30 pm
Tatum vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 pm
2A
Garrison vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 pm
Overton vs Boles @ Boles
Colmesneil vs Acadiana Christian (Lafayette, LA) @ Colmesneil 7:30 pm
Grapeland vs Evadale @ Evadale 7 pm
Lovelady vs Burkeville @ Burkeville 7 pm
Woodville vs East Chambers @ East Chambers 7:30 pm
Groveton vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 pm
Beaumont Legacy vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7 pm
Harleton vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildare 7:30 pm
Hawkins vs Como-Pickton @ Como-Pickton 7:30 pm
James Bowie vs Carlisle @ Carlisle 7:30 pm
Cayuga vs Hubbard @ Hubbard 7:30 pm
Wortham vs Cross Roads @ Cross Roads 7:30 pm
Tenaha vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 pm
A
High Island vs Chester @ Chester 7 pm
Trinidad vs Leverette’s Chapel @ Leverette’s Chapel 7:30 pm
Willowbend vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale 7:30 pm
Private Schools
T.K. Gorman vs Atlas Home School @ Atlas Home School 7:30 pm
Brook Hill vs Coram Deo Academy @ Coram Deo 7:30 pm
A plus Academy vs All Saints @ All Saints 7:30 pm
Saturday Sept. 28
Longview Christian vs Tyler Heat @ Tyler Heat 2 pm
East Texas Christian Academy vs Trinity School of Texas @ ETCA 2:30 pm
Apple Springs vs Kings Academy @ King’s Academy 5 pm
Union Grove vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mt. Enterprise 7 pm
