SFA Volleyball ready for home court advantage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks volleyball team has been a team of road warriors as they racked up a 12-1 record before their first home game this week.
The team has won three of their four pre-conference tournaments which has included beating NCAA tournament caliber teams along the way. The ladies will play Texas A&M Corpus Christi this coming Thursday night where they look to start their campaign for a third straight Southland Conference regular season title and a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“We want to be the premier mid-major program in the country,” SFA Head Volleyball coach Debbie Humpreys said. “We know we can beat anyone if we bring our A-game and we know we can lose to anyone if we do not bring that A-game.”
The ladies will continue to play their home matches in the old Shelton Gym. To outsiders it looks small and not great but to SFA it is home and offers a home court advantage. Looks of an empty Shelton gym do not stack up to the environment of a packed Shelton Gym that has a sign saying, ‘Welcome to the pressure cooker’.
“It is crazy in Shelton,” Humphreys said. “If you have been there you understand. If you haven’t then come out and experience it. It is loud. You can’t hear yourself think. our opponents hate it. We love it. People are on top of them a lot of the time. It is intimidating and it is a lot of fun. It is a tremendous energizer for the team. My challenge is to come out once and you will be hooked. A lot of people think of it like church league volleyball and that it is slow and boring and not much going on. It is non-stop action. There is no downtime. There is something going on all the time and the environment is a lot of fun."
The match between SFA and Texas A&M Corpus Christi is set to start at 6 pm inside Shelton Gym Sept. 26.
