SFA Volleyball ready for home court advantage

“It is crazy in Shelton,” Humphreys said. “If you have been there you understand. If you haven’t then come out and experience it. It is loud. You can’t hear yourself think. our opponents hate it. We love it. People are on top of them a lot of the time. It is intimidating and it is a lot of fun. It is a tremendous energizer for the team. My challenge is to come out once and you will be hooked. A lot of people think of it like church league volleyball and that it is slow and boring and not much going on. It is non-stop action. There is no downtime. There is something going on all the time and the environment is a lot of fun."