Angelina County commissioners vote to keep current tax rate

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents will not see an increase in their property tax rate this year. On Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a county budget that keeps the property tax rate at its current rate of 43 cents per $100 of property value.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Gregg Harrison, Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts and Angelina County Judge Don Lumbery voted in favor of maintaining the current rate.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy and Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire voted no.
Earlier this year, commissioners were considering a proposal to raise the property tax rate to 50 cents per $100 of property value. An increase would’ve been the first for county residents since 2016.
