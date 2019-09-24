First Alert: No fall-like temperatures in the offing for the foreseeable future

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may say fall is here, but our weather in East Texas certainly does not reflect fall-like temperatures. Instead, we will remain unseasonably warm for the foreseeable future as morning lows in the lower 70′s give way to highs in the lower 90′s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.
High pressure will keep us dry for the rest of the week before a slight uptick in moisture levels bring back some low-end rain chances by the weekend.
There are no true signs of any cold fronts gracing us with their presence through this time next week. That means air conditioners will continue getting in a good workout as the warmer than normal readings continue.
