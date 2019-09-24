Jury sentences Garrison man who shot, killed half-brother to life in prison

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County jury sentenced a Garrison man to life in prison Tuesday after they found him guilty of shooting and killing his half-brother in 2018.
Jason Harvey Lee was charged with first-degree felony murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Thomas Sluterbeck.
Testimony concluded Monday in the case against Lee. Court was recessed until Tuesday morning when the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments.
It took the jury a matter of hours to find Lee guilty in Sluterbeck’s death.
On Jan. 8, 2018, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Gravel Ridge Cemetery to check out reports of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived, they discovered Sluterbeck’s body with multiple gunshot wounds.
Lee was arrested after investigators interviewed Lee’s co-defendant, Cassidy Fuqua. she allegedly confessed to being at the crime scene with Lee and Sluterbeck and said that Lee shot the other man multiple times.
Fuqua later admitted to authorities she threw the gun Lee allegedly used to shoot Sluterbeck out of the window as they left the scene, according to Fuqua’s tampering with evidence affidavit.
The jury began deliberating Lee’s sentencing shortly after the verdict was read Tuesday.
