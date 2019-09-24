Local colleges host voter registration drives on campuses for students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In efforts to help raise awareness on voting for National Voter Registration Day, the SFA College of Democrats along with several other student organizations hosted a voter registration drive.
“This is where we learn our voice, we learn what we like, what we don’t like, where we learn if the morals set by our parents are what we truly believe in and so I believe that once the students get to school and they learn what they actually genuinely believe in, it’s important for them to exercise that right,” said Michaela Booker, Social Media Director for the SFA College of Democrats.
Organizations like the League of Women Voters set up booths at Texas College to also help students sign up.
“Well everything impacts them, and I think them being able to have a voice and understand the issues that affect them both the political issues locally and nationally,” said Rubye Kendrick, member of the Women League of Voters.
Organizers like Booker said one important focus for the voter registration was ensuring that freshmen students were signed up.
“Just because they are new on campus and they are in a new county, so we know that sometimes the county lines get switched and students register at home but don’t register here and sometimes they turn 18 and they don’t register at all,” said Booker.
Students also received information about the amendments that will be on the ballot.
A total of 200 students were registered at SFA and about 60 at Texas College.
