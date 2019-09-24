Lone Mich. fan in viral video at Badgers game looks back on special moment

“My mom and I have volunteered for this organization called WAAGR, it’s a dog-rescue nonprofit. Someone wanted a dog, so we drove the dog to Mondovi, Wisconsin. Turned out, the wife and husband had a son that went to Wisconsin. Unfortunately, I was wearing a Michigan sweatshirt that day and he was trash talking me and I’m like, ‘I really want to go see the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan game,’" he said.