Lufkin Crime Stoppers ask public’s help in finding burglary suspect

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding a burglary suspect who has been on the run since June.
According to a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, Nick Harvey Lowery is wanted in Angelina County for burglary of a habitation, and he has avoided apprehension since June.
“Crime Stoppers has cash available to reward the anonymous tip that helps officers locate Lowery and, with the entire Crime Stoppers process being anonymous, you can tip without anyone knowing you did,” the bulletin stated.
Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathon identified Lowery as the suspect in a burglary that occurred at a home on Burgess Road, which is located off of FM 2497. Trevathan told Lufkin Crime Stoppers that he was able to recover some of the property Lowery stole from the residence, but Lowery has disappeared since the constable obtained an arrest warrant for him.
“Crime Stoppers knows no one can truly disappear these days and that someone will report his current location for a chance at a reward,” the bulletin stated.
Lowery has multiple prior arrests for offenses ranging from public intoxication to narcotics possession.
Records from a May 2019 arrest show that Lowery is 45, and he is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows Lowery’s current location is urged to click the "Tip: Lowery" button on the Crime Stoppers website, download the organization’s app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls DIRECTLY to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated. “Only the first, most accurate anonymous tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.”
