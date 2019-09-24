Lufkin Crime Stoppers ask public’s help in finding burglary suspect

Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathon identified Lowery as the suspect in a burglary that occurred at a home on Burgess Road, which is located off of FM 2497. Trevathan told Lufkin Crime Stoppers that he was able to recover some of the property Lowery stole from the residence, but Lowery has disappeared since the constable obtained an arrest warrant for him.