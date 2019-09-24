Nacogdoches, Jacksonville meet in Red Zone Week 5 Game of the Week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Week 5 of the high school football season in East Texas will feature the Red Zone Game of the Week with the Nacogdoches Dragons hosting the Jacksonville Indians at 7:30 pm Friday night.
The Dragons hold the overall series lead 31-28-4. Nacogdoches has won the two previous meetings but the series has had its share of drama.
In 2016, the Dragons needed to win by at least 7 for the final playoff spot in the district. Jacksonville scored and went for two in the closing seconds to win 46-45. In 2014, the two schools played 5 overtime game with the Indians winning 85-79. Who could forget 2010? The two schools played to a thrilling 12-overtime classic with Jacksonville winning 84-81.
“You would not really like the games to be that close,” Jacksonville Head Coach Wayne Coleman said. "We are always going to be in the race for the playoff spot with Nacogdoches. We have to find a way to compete with these guys. They got some great athletes and a new coaching staff. The kids are playing hard. "
Jacksonville is 1-2 on the season with their only win coming week 2 to Palestine. They have loses to Henderson and Carthage. Nacogdoches is 0-3 with loses against Kilgore, Lufkin and Tyler Lee.
“That is the thing with coaches now more then ever before, you try to schedule to toughest opponents you can play,” Nacogdoches Darren Allmen said. “Coaches like to say, ‘the non-district record is on me and the district record is on you guys.’ We got them ready and we have a long way to go but we think we have done a good job preparing them for the district race."
