Organizations set up on East Texas college campuses to educate students about voting

(KTRE) - National Voter Registration Day is held the fourth Tuesday of every September in order to focus attention on the importance of registering to vote.
Organizations like the League of Women Voters, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and a range of civic, political, and university groups set up at East Texas universities to help students sign up to vote.
Organizers at Texas College in Tyler said it was an opportunity not only to impress upon young people the importance of voting but also the importance of getting involved in local government.
“Everything impacts them, and I think them being able to have a voice and understand the issues that affect them," said Rubye Kendrick, a representative with League of Women Voters. "The political issues, both locally and nationally.
“The key I think is them understanding the issues and why it’s important to vote.”
Kendrick said she hoped to get around 60 students from Texas College registered to vote, which was the same number who registered in 2018.
Several organizations were also on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus on Tuesday where organizer say more than 200 students were registered.
