Polk County commissioners formally accept constable’s resignation after witness tampering plea

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County commissioners have formally accepted the resignation of the former Precinct 4 constable who was forced to leave his post after pleading guilty to witness tampering.
Dana G. “Bubba” Piper resigned as part of a plea agreement in which he also was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation for felony witness tampering.
Piper admitted to trying to influence a witness during a Texas Rangers investigation into allegations he allowed family members to use his county-issued gas card.
No action was taken on a possible replacement to fill the remainder of Piper’s term.
