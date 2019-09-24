Polk County commissioners formally accept constable’s resignation after witness tampering plea

Dana Piper (Source: Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | September 24, 2019 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:56 PM

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County commissioners have formally accepted the resignation of the former Precinct 4 constable who was forced to leave his post after pleading guilty to witness tampering.

Dana G. “Bubba” Piper resigned as part of a plea agreement in which he also was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation for felony witness tampering.

Piper admitted to trying to influence a witness during a Texas Rangers investigation into allegations he allowed family members to use his county-issued gas card.

No action was taken on a possible replacement to fill the remainder of Piper’s term.

