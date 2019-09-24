Silsbee man charged with murder in connection with Tyler County fatal shooting incident

Tyler COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a fatal shooting incident that occurred on County Road 4470 Monday afternoon, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Blaze Daniel Hicks, 27, of Silsbee. He is still being held in the Tyler County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge, and he is set to go before a judge later today, according to a press release.
TCSO deputies responded to CR 4470 at about 4:15 Monday in reference to a shooting. When the deputies got to the scene, they found a man lying on the edge of the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
“Deputies were able to secure the scene and assist witnesses who were performing CPR on the victim,” the press release stated.
The victim was identified as Brandon Wood, 29, of Kountze. He was taken to the Tyler County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the press release stated.
Witnesses told TCSO deputies that after a fight took place at a home, they saw Hicks drive down CR 4470 to Wood’s location and stop. The witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw Hicks’ vehicle leave at a high rate of speed, the press release stated.
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hicks in Silsbee at about 6:45 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Tyler County Jail.
