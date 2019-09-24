Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start out the afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. We are keeping about a 20% chance of seeing a few showers come through in the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow will bring dry and sunny skies with temperatures straying in the lower 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday and Friday as well. For your weekend, expect partly sunny skies, temperatures in the lower 90s and that slight chance for seeing a few afternoon showers. Monday, temperatures will warm to the low 90s but there is a chance a few spots will only hit the upper 80s.