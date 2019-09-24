WATCH LIVE: Rock icon Bret Michaels talks about upcoming performance at East Texas State Fair

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Rock icon Bret Michaels will be chatting about his music and upcoming performance at the East Texas State Fair live on East Texas Now.
Michaels will be talking with the East Texas Now newsdesk at 12 p.m. on Sept. 24. You can watch the interview on ktre.com/live or on the KTRE mobile news app, available FREE for tablets, iPhone and Android.
Known as a musician, reality television star and active philanthropist, Michaels first rose to fame as the front-man for Poison. His hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”
Michaels will be performing along with special guest Ashmore on Sept. 28 at the East Texas State Fair in Tyler. The performance will take place at the new Stonewater Roofing Stage from 8:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets for the concert can be bought here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.