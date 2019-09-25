First Alert: Remaining warm with a few showers entering the picture by the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may say fall is here, but Mother Nature has not caught up just yet as it remains unseasonably warm throughout the Piney Woods. We will see overnight lows near 70 with daytime highs topping out in the lower 90′s under a partly cloudy sky.
High pressure will keep us dry for the rest of the week before a slight uptick in moisture levels bring back some scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The rain will not be widespread, but a few East Texans could receive a few downpours that would help cool things down for a brief period of time.
A ridge of high pressure will then quickly build back overhead next week, which will shut off our rain opportunities and allow the warmth to continue to pervade the Piney Woods.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.