Kindergarten students learn sign language

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It's a unique opportunity for young students in East Texas. A new way to communicate.
East Texas news' Brennon Gurley talked with the parent who's bringing American Sign Language to an elementary school in Tyler.
Kindergarten students in Mrs. Dennie's class are learning a new language
“I just thought it would be a really great opportunity to implement something that's not very common,” explains Tori Dennie, Kindergarten teacher, Jack Elementary.”
American Sign Language.
“We don't have to have a Spanish class or a sign language class to teach them these things. We can incorporate it just 15 minutes every week and then every few minutes each day and they've got it,” says Dennie.
Mrs. Dennie knows that being a teacher is not just about the education of sign language, but life lessons that will stay with her students throughout their life.
“It doesn't take a lot of time, it doesn't take a lot of resources, but it's something that will help them be better citizens and hopefully be more inclusive when they meet other people who aren't like them.”
Sign language interpreter Sara Register volunteers in Mrs. Dennie’s class once a week and says every student has jumped at the opportunity to learn sign language.
“I think it improves them in every way possible. I think as they learn to spell the word red and they're going to associate that with the fact that I know how to do that word in sign language as well,” explains Register.
With opportunities like this, register aims to engage students in American Sign Language at school and in their community.
“The words that I'm teaching them every Friday are words that they learn, and they talk and use every day in school,” adds Register.
At a young age students like Annalynne and Carter are developing a sense of compassion for those who are hearing impaired.
“So, if people are deaf, I can help them if they don't know how to speak,” says Annalynne.
“If people are deaf and they can't hear then you can help them by doing sign language,” says Carter.
We’re told these students will learn more than 2-hundred signed words by the end of the school year.
