LISD spokesperson: Suspects broke into Lufkin High School classroom, stole laptops, camera
Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole 19 laptops and one camera. (Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass | September 25, 2019 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:43 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A least three people broke into a Lufkin High School classroom and stole 19 laptops and one camera early Tuesday morning.

Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD, said the break-in occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspects stole the laptops and the camera from the high school’s N Wing, she said.

The Lufkin ISD Police Department is following up on several leads, Adams said. According to the school district’s police department, surveillance cameras at the high school caught good footage of the suspects, she added.

Three suspects were caught on camera, Adams said.

