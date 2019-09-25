Lufkin police arrest juvenile suspect in assault on LPD officer at movie theater

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested a juvenile suspect Wednesday morning in connection with an incident in which an LPD officer was assaulted at a movie theater.
“This morning, we arrested a juvenile suspect in the assault of Det. Ronald Stubblefield,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. “Because he is a juvenile, we cannot go into further detail.”
Pebsworth said the juvenile suspect’s felony charges include aggravated assault of a public servant and evading detention. The charges will be handled by the juvenile justice system, she said.
Stubblefield remains in an out-of-town hospital, where he is recovering from surgery on his severely broken arm, Pebsworth said.
“Stubblefield was working security at Cinemark late Saturday night when management requested that he ask a group of roughly 20 juveniles to leave the premises due to disruptive behavior,” Pebsworth said. “There were no other movie patrons inside the screening room at the time - only the juveniles.”
By then, the movie theater complex’s management had stopped the movie and turned on the lights.
When Stubblefield approached the group, the juvenile suspect allegedly “aggressively bumped into” Stubblefield after the teen and the others in the group were told to leave the premises.
“A confrontation then ensued in which Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow,” Pebsworth said. “The juvenile fled the scene.”
