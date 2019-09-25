Lufkin woman adding flavor to town with new frozen yogurt shop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman and her fiance have set their sights on the west side of town with plans for a frozen yogurt shop.
Grace Barnhill, 20, has plans to open Farmhouse Frozen Yogurt by the beginning of November. A building permit was issued for the business last week.
Farmhouse will be located in a new strip mall at the corner of Crooked Creek Drive and the Loop. It will be next door to Java Jack’s, a Nacogdoches-based coffee shop which is expanding to Lufkin.
Barnhill said the business will have board games for children and activities for teenagers and family.
“Lufkin loves to help small businesses,” Barnhill said. “And I know they will be supportive of us. My family is very business-oriented and I’m glad I can show what I can do for Lufkin."
Barnhill said she came up with the name because they wanted a “cozy and comfortable design."
“We will have seasonal flavors,” she said. “I don’t want to give them away but I’m so excited for everyone to try them out.”
Farmhouse will also host a storytime hour for mothers and their children once a week.
Barnhill said they will employ two to three more employees and they will start the interview process after the store is open.
