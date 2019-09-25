Nacogdoches Fire Rescue teams say flooded communities are doing better

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A team of emergency responders from East Texas says their mission is almost completed. Members of Nacogdoches police and fire departments deployed last week to aid in highwater evacuations in the aftermath of Imelda.
“We had a lot of high water in some of the normal areas in the jurisdiction that floods," battalion chief Chuck French said. "We’re hearing that some of the flooding was worse than Harvey.”
French’s team went down last Thursday along with members of Nacogdoches police.
“We’re part of a state team, Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System," French said. "We respond when we’re requested by the local jurisdiction, a county that goes up to the state anytime a natural disaster depletes the resources they have locally.”
He said they came prepared with special vehicles and equipment to assist with high-water rescues.
“We’ve had about ten rescue calls," French said. "With that, we’re assisting local EMS with their calls. We started what’s called a windshield assessment to see what the damages are in the jurisdiction.”
Fortunately, he says the conditions in areas like Hardin County and Lumberton are getting better, and that they should be able to return soon.
“People are doing great down here," French said. “Everything’s kinda getting back to normal. I see us probably leaving here maybe tomorrow or Friday and heading back to Nacogdoches.”
