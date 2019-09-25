Police respond to bomb threat at Houston County Courthouse

HOUSTON COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Houston County are responding to a bomb threat at the Houston County Courthouse, according to Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith.
An office inside the courthouse received a phone call from a person saying they were going to detonate a bomb in or near the courthouse, Smith said.
The courthouse was evacuated and a Montgomery County bomb squad unit arrived on scene to do a sweep of the area.
The Houston County Sheriff Office is handling the scene, Smith said. The Crockett Police Department is assisting along with the Houston County Office of Emergency Management.
HCSO Chief Deputy Justin Killough said traffic in the immediate area has been shut down until the scene is cleared and officials are going door-to-door to notify residents in the area.
This is a developing story. We’ll have updates as we learn more.
