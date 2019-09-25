Red Zone Top 10 Week 5: Here are the teams you can’t miss

6. Diboll (4-0) Last Week: NR – Tropical depression Imelda made it an interesting week for Diboll. The Lumberjacks went into the week thinking they were playing Liberty on Friday but flooding rains to the South forced Liberty to cancel the game. Meanwhile Jasper and Livingston were forced to cancel their game as well due to heavy traffic being diverted through Livingston. Diboll and Jasper agreed to play each other and the Lumberjacks took their ‘woodshed’ mentality to the Dog House and upset the No.2 team in the state in 4A DII. Diboll has a bye before heading to Crockett next week to start district play.