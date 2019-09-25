Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Later on, we will reach the mid-90s. These temperatures are close to ten degrees warmer than we normally are for this time of year. Throughout the afternoon we could see a few sprinkles north of I-30. Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow it looks like our northern counties have a better chance of seeing a few stray showers come through in the afternoon. It will be another warm day tomorrow, feeling like the mid-90s. Friday we will dry out and keep the low 90s. For your weekend be prepared for partly sunny skies, low 90s and a slight chance for afternoon rain showers. For Monday and Tuesday of next week, we will see mostly sunny skies and will keep above-average temperatures.