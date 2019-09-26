Alto’s Todd Duplichain’s defensive performance earns him ASB Player of the Week honors

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto football is full of tradition. It is what draws young elementary students to the stadium on Friday night hoping to be the net big name in a Yellowjacket uniform.
Senior Defensive Tackle Todd Duplichain was once one of those young kids and now straps up every week for Alto. This past week Duplichain and the Alto defense held the Garrison offense to just 1 yard of total offense in the 26-7 victory. Duplichain racked up 6 sacks, 8 tackles with 7 being solo tackles and then one forced fumble. The performance brought home American State Bank player of the Week honors for the senior.
“Ever since my 7th grad eyear, I came out here with my hair on fire ready to go every single day,” Duplichain said.
Head Coach Ricky Meeks relies on the senior as a leader on and off the field. Duplichain is a person that understands what Alto football means to the community.
“He grew up in the bleachers and the stands, being around the program his whole life,” Meeks said. " This is what he has been waiting on."
While Duplichain gained recognition for his play on the field, he is the first to point out there are 10 other players on the field with him.
“It is not because of me,” My defensive backs on the back end give me a couple of extra seconds and that is all I need to get to the quarterback."
His influence extends beyond the football field. After the Spring tornadoes Duplichain and his teammates were out at homes trying to help people clear debris.
“It is not just on the field,” Meeks said. “In the class room, in the field house, in the community; it doesn’t matter, he is a really good leader for our program.”
