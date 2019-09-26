Chapel Hill’s Kobe Coker earns Week 4’s ASB Player of the Week honors

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Now, does week four’s American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Week have a story to tell.
Chapel Hill’s Kobe Coker threw six touchdown passes as the Bulldogs hung 63 points on Bullard to rebound from a loss.
“After that tough loss in Argyle, we really needed a jump start to get us back, goin’ in the mood," said Coker. “And I think Bullard, playing that well on offense, everything clicking on all cylinders and our stud receiver coming back, everything just kind of came together, even though our stud running back is out right now.”
While quarterbacks get the credit, all good signal callers know where their bread is buttered and Coker is no exception.
“I couldn’t have got any of this done without people in front blocking,” said Coker. “... So many things happening... it was just a really good team dominating win.”
After being presented with his American State Bank Red Zone trophy, his coach praised his QB’s presence.
“Over the years, his arm strength and accuracy has grown. His leadership skills have grow,” said Jeff Riordan, the Chapel Hill coach. “And, more important then the football skills that Kobe has fine-tuned, he’s grown up and become a great man and that’s what I’m more proud of.”
