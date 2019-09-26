Deaf Awareness Week: Lufkin students display art inspired by sign language

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Artwork inspired by sign language is on display at Lufkin High School.
All week, Lufkin ISD students worked to create the art as they learned about deaf culture.
September is Deaf Awareness Month and the week of Sept. 23 to 27 is national Deaf Awareness Week.
Lufkin High School officials said they will start a sign language club this year. So far, the school has 100 students already interested in it. The first club meeting will be on October 3 after school.
