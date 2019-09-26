Deshaun Watson named AFC Player of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the Texans 27-20 win over the LA Chargers.
In the win, Watson completed 25-of-34 passes for 351 yards. The performance was capped off with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 135.8 QB rating. The highlight of the game was Watson completing a 53-yard touchdown pass to TE Jordan Akins in the fourth quarter. According to the Houston Texans, the play was Watson’s second-longest completion of the season.
The Texans return home to play Carolina on Sunday.
