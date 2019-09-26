First Alert: Still feeling the warmth with a few showers returning this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain unseasonably warm across East Texas as we round out this final week of September. Mornings will still be rather pleasant, but afternoons will remain on the warm side, with afternoon highs still topping out in the lower 90′s.
A slight uptick in moisture levels will bring back some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Piney Woods this weekend. The rain will not be widespread, but a few East Texans could receive a few timely downpours to keep the lawns plush and the temperatures a few degrees cooler as well.
A ridge of high pressure will then quickly build back overhead next week, which will shut off our rain opportunities and allow the warmth to continue to pervade the Piney Woods for much of next week.
There were signs we might see our first fall cold front greet us about a week from now, but it appears it will stall and not make it on schedule.
