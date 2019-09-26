J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like "If You Had My Love," ''All I Have" and the remixes of "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny." Lopez recently wrapped up a tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, and her latest movie, "Hustlers," has been a box-office hit and has even earned her Oscar buzz.