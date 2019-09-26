Jasper police: Someone fired multiple shots into apartment, hit walls, couch

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper police are investigating an incident in which multiple shots were fired into a woman’s upstairs apartment early Wednesday morning. One bullet went through the victim’s couch.
Lt. Garrett Foster with the Jasper Police Department, said the shooting incident occurred at the Sweetbriar Hill apartment complex, which is located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.
Someone fired a total of seven shots from outside the building, Foster said. Many of the rounds struck the woman’s wall, and one went through her couch and hit an AC unit, he said. Some of the other rounds hit in the space between the victim’s apartment and the one below hers, Foster said.
The woman discovered the bullet holes in her apartment shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a story on KJAS.com.
Foster said, judging by the size of the bullet holes, they were made by 9 mm rounds. He added that they recovered several spent rounds from the scene.
No one was hurt in the incident. According to Foster, the victim and her son were in the apartment at the time the shots were fired.
“If someone had been sitting on that couch when the shots were fired, they would have gotten hit,” Foster said.
Foster said that the victim told police that no one was mad at her or her son, and in turn, they weren’t angry with anyone. She also said she didn’t know why someone had fired shots at their apartment.
However, the woman’s son has had previous run-ins with the law, Foster said.
Foster said no one described the shooter or any vehicle that might have been used in the incident. He added that the apartment complex doesn’t have any kind of surveillance video system, so they don’t have many leads at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
Back in July, there was another, unrelated incident at the Sweetbriar Hill apartment complex. In that incident, the driver of a vehicle crashed into one of the buildings at the complex, and then the person fled the scene.
