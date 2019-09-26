EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures in the 70s again. It will be another hot afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 90s. The light south breeze will continue into the weekend, but so will the hot temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower to mid 90s for the rest of this week. Slight chances for rain will return to the forecast for Saturday and maybe even Sunday but any showers will be hit or miss and much of East Texas will remain dry. Looking ahead to next week and to the start of October, temperatures continue to be above normal in the lower 90s with lots of sunshine and not much chance for rain.