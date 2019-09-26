Police arrest suspect who pointed pistol at clerk during Center robbery

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A man who is accused of robbing a store and attempting to shoot the store’s owner is now in custody.
Center police have identified that man as Jonathan Vidal Delacruz, 23. Police say Delacruz robbed the K&S Food Mart in the 400 block of Highway 7 East.
On the morning of the robbery, at about 4:53 a.m. on Sept. 19, Center Police Department officers responded to the store. When officers arrived, they learned Delacruz had entered the store and attempted to fire a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol at the owner of the store. The weapon apparently misfired, police say.
Delacruz then allegedly chambered another live round into the weapon and pointed it at the victim, demanding cash from the register. Police say the victim complied and Delacruz fled the store.
Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the home where Delacruz was staying and found items used in the robbery. The suspect was later taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Sept. 23.
“The police department would like to thank the Shelby County Sherriff’s Department and The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers for their assistance and vital roles in the search warrant execution and apprehension of the suspect,” Center police said in a news release.
Delacruz is charged with attempted capital murder; aggravated robbery; failure to identify fugitive from justice; and violation of probation for a burglary of a habitation charge.
CPD says the department’s Street Crimes Unit is working with the Department of Homeland Security and Delacruz is being held on an immigration detainer. He is expected to face federal charges of alien in possession of a firearm and re-entry after deportation.
