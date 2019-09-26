SFA ready for first home game of season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are 12-1 and off to a phenomenal start and look to keep it going against Teas A&M Corpus Christi.
The team is coming off of a season where they made the NCAA Tournament. They are looking to go back to the national tournament and this season has been going their way. This week was the first time the team ever was listed as reviving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division I poll.
So far this season, SFA has beaten Big 12 foe Texas Tech, Big 10 foe Northwestern and nationally ranked Rice.
The match against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. The Ladyjacks’ showdown with the Islanders is their first of two Southland matches this weekend in Nacogdoches as SFA will also host Incarnate Word at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
