Six Angelina College baseball players selcted to All-Star event

From AC Athletics
The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball team will send six players to this weekend’s NJCAA New Mexico/Texas Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game, the second-most number of players a Jeff Livin-coached team has sent in his time at AC.
Drew Shifflet, Dalton Roblin, Wes Gafford, Sawyre Thornhill, JoJo Munoz and Eric Worden have been named to the coveted event taking place Saturday at Abilene Christian University in Abilene.
Shifflet, a sophomore from Woden High School, appeared in 15 games in 2019 and posted a 4.61 ERA while going 4-2 for the season. Shifflet’s season finale was a gem, as he tossed a complete-game win over Wharton College in the Region XIV conference tournament. Shifflet finished the season averaging 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. He also homered in his first official collegiate at-bat.
Roblin, a sophomore from West Brook High School in Beaumont, evolved into the team’s designated closer. He appeared in 17 games and posting a 3.55 ERA. Roblin also struck out 13.09 hitters per nine innings pitched.
Gafford, from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, developed into one of the team’s most reliable starters down the stretch. He finished with an ERA of 4.37, but closed out the season on a strong note, allowing just six earned runs over his final eight starts.
Thornhill, from nearby Huntington High School in Huntington, showed he’s ready for prime time as a freshman. Thornhill hit .370 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in just 23 games played.
Munoz (Los Fresnos HS, Los Fresnos, TX) drove in 22 runs and hit .351 while anchoring the right-field position. Munoz also scored 27 runs and stole eight bases for the Roadrunners.
Finally, Worden, from McCallum High School in Austin, pulled double duty in 2019, starring both at the plate and on the mount. He hit .364, drove in 12 runs and scored another 17 for the Roadrunner offense. He also posted a 2.08 ERA with 7.62 strikeouts per nine innings while appearing in six games as a pitcher.
The baseball showcase opens on Thursday and concludes on Saturday, Sept. 28.