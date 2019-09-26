Some East Texans see mail delays after Imelda damaged major distribution center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During tropical storm Imelda last week – the roof of a mail distribution facility collapsed last Thursday in northeast Houston.
The facility received extensive damage and had to be closed which caused mail delivery delays.
Now local residents in East Texas are being impacted.
“People in the post office when I was there asking the same questions ..where is our mail? What’s going on you know,” said Lufkin resident David Williams.
Lufkin resident David Williams hasn’t received his paycheck in more than a week- due to mail delays coming out of the Houston distribution facility after the roof collapsed from the impact of tropical storm Imelda.
“I’m getting by, but I had to put certain things on the back burner you know like my prescriptions, I haven’t been able to go get my prescriptions because they are expensive, and you know my truck note and several things that I need to pay," Williams.
Williams lives at Greenbriar Apartments and is not the only one who has been impacted according to general manager Linda Daniel.
Daniel says the leasing office sends mail to Houston which is where there corporate office is located.
“But unfortunately things happen and you can’t get around them and we have told residents to be patient and wait I know that we are concerned because when we send out our checks and we are waiting to get checks from the corporate office in Houston we are concerned about how long it will take," said Linda Daniel, general manager of Greenbriar Apartments.
Officials with the u.s .postal service in Houston released in a statement that the majority of the facility is up and running and the mail is being distributed to homes and businesses.
“You know it’s really put a damper on my situation but I’m sure it will be here in a day or two. It’s just amazing to me as such that such a large major post office in Houston didn’t have some type of backup plan for a situation like this,"Williams said.
According to a statement from the u.s. postal service office in Houston - more than 2,100 dedicated postal employees are working around-the-clock at the Houston plant, in an effort to restore full service as soon as possible following an inspection by engineers.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.