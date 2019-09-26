WEBXTRA: Alto Yellowjackets looking to move to 5-0 with win over Corrigan

WEBXTRA - Alto football
By Caleb Beames | September 26, 2019 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 5:32 PM

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto Yellowjackets may be the surprise team out of region III in 2A DI.

Alto is always considered as a playoff-caliber team but this year the team has been dominating their opponents. Last week they held Garrison to just 1 yard of total offense and avenged two losses from last year including a loss in the area round of the playoffs to the Bulldogs.

Alto is now 4-0. For the first time this year the team is in the Dave Campbell State-wide rankings and in the KLTV/KTRE Red Zone Top 10.

Tomorrow Alto will travel to Corrigan and look to move to 5-0.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.