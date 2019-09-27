East Texas Ag News: Tips on good hay production

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Even though there is still time for one more hay cutting, most producers should have enough stored away as they get ready for the transition into the winter months.
But many producers are asking how much hay do they need, well county extension agents in Angelina County says research tells us that a 12 hundred pound lactating cow needs about 28 pounds of good quality of hay each day.
And if you start depending on volunteer ryegrass starting in March, that can also save you a lot on hay. Make sure you are stock piling enough to get your cows through winter.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.