First Alert: Dodging a few showers this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Your Red Zone forecast for this evening calls for partly cloudy skies and warm readings as we experience kickoff temperatures in the middle 80′s before falling into the upper 70′s by ten o’clock.
An uptick in moisture levels will bring back some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Piney Woods this weekend. The rain will not be widespread, but a few East Texans could receive a few timely downpours to keep the lawns plush and temperatures a few degrees cooler as well.
Your odds of getting wet this weekend will be higher on Saturday, where we have you down for a 40% chance of showers. Those odds then drop to 20% on Sunday as we see a mix of sun and clouds.
A ridge of high pressure will then quickly build back overhead next week, which will shut off our rain opportunities and allow the warmth to continue to pervade the Piney Woods for much of next week as daytime highs remain in the lower 90′s.
