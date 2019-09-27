German potato salad by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Chubboy with Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore shares his recipe for German Potato Salad, just in time for Oktoberfest!
GERMAN POTATO SALAD
5 b Red Potato
2 b Smoked bacon
1 med Yellow onion
1 cup White Vinegar
4 tbsp Spicy Mustard
2 tbsp Salt
1 pinch Pepper
12 oz Bread & Butter Pickles
METHODOLOGY
Cut red potatoes into 1" to 2" cubes, keep all relatively same size, put in pot to bring to a boil, then simmer 6 minutes, add 1" tbsp salt during simmering, drain then set aside, keeping warm.
Cut bacon into 1' squares, pan fry till crispy, then set aside.
Cut onion into 1' squares, sautee in fat from bacon until translucent, then add all mustard and vinegar, then set aside, keeping warm.
Coarse dice all bread & butter pickles.
Now, all your components are ready.
Now taste your potato for saltiness. Add dash of salt as you go along. Mix all your onion sauce into the potatoes. Again taste for saltiness. Add dash of salt or vinegar accordingly.
Now add all the coarse diced pickles. Taste for overall presentation. Ask someone else to taste. Usually a little more salt. But your taste should be balanced between saltiness, sourness of the vinegar and the tanginess of the pickles. Once satisified, add your bacon, mix well and serve warm.
Goes great with brats, sausages, stuffed cabbage, pork items...and frankly many people eat it as a stand alone item.
You can learn more about the restaurant on their Facebook page or at this link: www.brigittashungarianrestaurant.com
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.