Nacogdoches ISD holds groundbreaking for new elementary school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The groundbreaking for the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School was Friday afternoon at the school’s future location along Southeast Stallings Drive across from McMichael Middle School.
Emeline Carpenter will be the first new elementary school opened in Nacogdoches since Brooks-Quinn-Jones was completed in 2001.
The new school is part of a $77.9 million bond package approved by Nacogdoches ISD voters.
The new campus also represents the first major construction project funded by the bond project to get underway in the district. Some priority maintenance projects paid for with the bond were completed during the summer.
NISD hopes to have the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School ready for use sometime in early 2021.
