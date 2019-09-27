SFA, NEDCO in Nacogdoches team up to encourage businesses to hire interns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) is getting some help encouraging East Texas businesses to offer interns the experiential opportunities they need to succeed.
Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation (NEDCO) and SFA are working with local businesses to create more opportunities for students, while also encouraging businesses to hire interns.
“We know that employers really value engaged students, and one of the ways students can get engaged is through internships,” said Jamie Bouldin, career and professional development office at SFA. “It gives them hands-on experience, and with so many great local businesses in our area, and so many of our students are from the area, it just makes sense to try to partner up those... East Texas students with our East Texas companies.”
The work is often free, or much lower wages than the typical professional, Bouldin added. She added that the benefits of hiring an intern also includes knowing the candidate has professional experience once it comes time to consider whether to make their position permanent.
“It’s a good way to pass along all the wisdom and the experience that you’ve gained,” Bouldin explained. “To help them gain some hands-on experience so maybe one day you might want to hire them as a full-time employee.”
The Center for Career and Professional Development at SFA offers free advice throughout the process.
For more information about the process, or if you’re a business interested in hiring an intern, please visit SFA’s Center for Career and Professional Development website to learn more.
